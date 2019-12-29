There will be an artist’s reception for Rachel on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library.

Rachel Streeter, a mosaic artist who has lived in Siskiyou County for two years, will have an exhibit of her smaller mosaics at the Weed Library January through March.

A music educator, Streeter taught in the Bay Area for 14 years before becoming interested in construction and was drawn to tile setting. Mosaic was a natural progression. She does small pieces as well as large installations, many from local materials.

There will be an artist’s reception for Rachel on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library.