Born October 8th, 1962 in Belvidere Illinois to Rita and Dave Hazlewood. David died December 14th 2019 at California Speedway in Fontana, California. David passed from this world doing one of his favorite things, racing. He had finished a great qualifying run in the machismo 12-hour race event at California Speedway. David succumbed to what we think was a cardiac event a short while after he got out of his cart. He was happy, with his race suit on and racetrack grime all over him. He died with his racing boots on, and we know he would have been glad about that. He always said he wanted to be driven to the cemetery going 100 MPH in the back of his truck. We plan to honor his wishes sometime in the future.

David grew up in California, with the favorite residence of his childhood being Bishop. He moved during high school (kicking and screaming) to Ridgecrest with his Mom and brother. David graduated in 1980 from Burroughs High School and received his AA degree from Cerro Coso Community College, where he also met the love of his life in golf class.

David and Jenny were married on a friend’s houseboat at Lake Mead, Nevada in 1993. They went on a five-state honeymoon in their motorhome and spent plenty of time fishing during the trip. It was the first of many vacation adventures which included trips to most of the Eastern Sierras, Nevada, Texas, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Disneyland, Las Vegas, Illinois, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Alaska during their marriage.

David was a man with many hobbies and passions. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, camping, driving anything racing, NASCAR, demolition derbies, driving and building cars with his BFF Dennis, organizing and running the Ridgecrest Demolition Derby, golf, bowling, darts, woodcutting, coaching and watching his girls play sports (and usually helped the referees by pointing out bad or missed calls), going to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and traveling to visit his children all over the United States. He also loved working at China Lake, his tractor, go-cart racing with son Michael, and fishing in Alaska with Jenny where they both caught salmon. David was a true American patriot and had a nice collection of patriotic shirts that he wore often with pride.

Survived by his wife of 26 years, Jenny, son Michael of Ridgecrest, daughter Elicia and son-in-law Dylan Robinson of Honolulu, Hawaii, and daughter Victoria of Weatherford Texas. Also survived by Step Mother Mary Hazlewood, Brother Russel, Uncle Jerry and Aunt Janie Hazlewood, Aunt Linda Durkee, favorite cousin Larry Myers and his family, all the Myers family cousins, and many Hazlewood family cousins; David is also survived by many, many friends and co-workers that he loved and considered like family. David was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Services will be on December 28, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 201 West Graaf Street, Ridgecrest CA, 1:00 in the afternoon. Reception to follow at the Sage Hall, Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 Richmond Road, Ridgecrest, CA. Bring your favorite stories and memories of David to share at the reception.