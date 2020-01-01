When the holiday season began this year, there was something missing. Gone from B-Mountain for the first time in many, many years was the traditional lighted star. The star was damaged by an earthquake aftershock in November, showing that four months after the historic Ridgecrest quakes in July the local landscape was continuing to change.

Of course not all of the changes are visible to the eye. Surviving a 6.4 quake on July 4 and a 7.1 on July 5 has changed the community in more subtle ways.

It all started during the late morning of July 4, 2019. All over the community preparations were underway for the annual Independence Day festivities. People shopped and tuned up their barbecues. School children took the stage to deliver their annual pageant. Then the earth shook and things would never be the same.

Larger media outlets rushed to town to report on what most people thought might be an isolated event. Troubling aftershocks continued, thousands of them, and some scientists warned that the event seemed a little like the beginning of the Superstition Hills sequence, meaning another quake might follow.

As it turned out, the scientists were right.

The 6.4 earthquake was just the beginning. The following day, the second major quake in the sequence now known as the Ridgecrest earthquakes rumbled in, registering 7.1. -- putting Ridgecrest into the record books as having the biggest California earthquakes in 20 years.

Media outlets told their representatives to turn back around and return to Ridgecrest and for the next several days this small town was one of the top stories in the world's media.

We were praised, we were mocked (thank you, Jimmy Kimmel), but mainly we held the world's attention as everyone waited to see if there would be another sizable quake.

There wasn't, not yet. But no one is foolish enough to presume there won't be.

Meanwhile, rattled residents stocked up on emergency rations and camped out in front of their homes in case of another quake. Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden and Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin took center stage. Breeden comforted everyone while McLaughlin kept a steady stream of information coming. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom visited city hall, offering words of encouragement.

It all culminated in a standing-room-only Town Hall meeting July 7. The theme was transitioning from response to recovery.

When the dust settled, it was time to take stock.

It could have been worse. No one was killed and there were no serious injuries reported. Many were displaced, however. Most of the damaged residences were trailers, but larger community venues also took a hit. The lecture center at Cerro Coso Community College was unusable for awhile. At press time, the Parker Performing Arts Center at Burroughs High School was still unavailable for use.

Ridgecrest supplied the name for the quakes, but nearby Trona was harder hit. Trona residents made up a large percentage of those staying at a temporary Red Cross Shelter at the Kerr McGee Center. As the new year dawns, Trona continues to recover from the affects of the quakes.

NAWS China Lake, too, sustained damage. Rebuilding will take place, however. The federal budget signed off by President Donald Trump at the last minute on Dec. 20 contains significant funds for rebuilding China Lake.

And then there are those pesky aftershocks. The entire community has had a crash course in seismology as Facebook groups and websites have sprung up to track every event. Odds are against another, bigger, quake. But that was what they said after the 6.4, as everyone remembers, so its a safe bet Ridgecrest will be paying to earthquakes for a long time to come.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway for the community is the need to be prepared. We have all had a real-time course in earthquakes 101, and hopefully the lessons took. Everyone knows the need for 72 hours worth of supplies: food, water and medical. Keep your gas tank 3/4 full, make sure you can find all the essentials easily in your home -- even without power. Keep medical supplies on hand and remember in the case of another event, you may be the first responder for your neighbor and they may be for you.

As Emergency Operations Coordinator Robert Obergfell told the Daily Independent in late December, if you are not significantly more prepared for an earthquake than you were on July 3 you are missing the point. The Ridgecrest quakes can be taken as a wakeup call as much as anything else. And the responsibility to be ready for the next one is wholly ours.