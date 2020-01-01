Beacon of Hope’s work to build a permanent shelter for the homeless has been ongoing for a number of years. Local churches have voluntarily served as temporary shelters in the past, but Beacon of Hope has struggled to find organizations or churches willing to offer up their spaces as temporary shelters this season.

While a foundation for the coming Beacon of Hope homeless shelter has been laid, there is still a great deal of work to be done before the building will be complete and able to house people. Yreka City Council member Paul McCoy made a donation to the effort last week and is encouraging other locals to contribute to the project in any way they can – whether through time, money, or materials.

Beacon of Hope Treasurer Michelle O’Gorman said Thursday that St. Joseph’s Catholic Church agreed to house the homeless for a couple nights recently, and that BOH hoped another space would soon be available to help house people for the remainder of winter.

The Beacon of Hope shelter will be located at North Foothill Drive in Yreka. Its completion date depends on various factors, including donations, weather, labor, and volunteers. BOH volunteer Tom O’Gorman said that baseplates and girders will begin to be put in place at the site this week. That work should be completed by mid-January, he noted, and then the project will have to wait for warmer weather to continue.

A pre-existing building was moved from a former plot to the Foothill Drive location. It currently sits in two halves near the foundation and will soon be moved into place. Later, the approximately 12 feet between the two halves will be constructed, making the building larger than it was originally. It will then be capable of housing the planned showers, laundry facilities, and men’s and women’s quarters that will make up the shelter.

The building will be much more than a crash pad. Michelle O’ Gorman said that classes will be offered through BOH to help the homeless population. Those classes will cover budgeting, financial literacy, and how to obtain a job.

Numerous volunteers have gotten the project to where it is today. Boncella Excavation donated labor and equipment, Precision Builders and Rob O’Gorman donated labor, and Evans Building and Excavating completed the over/under excavation.

When construction begins to bring the two halves of the existing structure together, Michelle said she hopes it will be “like an Amish barn raising ” with many community members lending a hand. BOH is looking for an electrician and a plumber to do some work. And all volunteers are welcome, whether they have specific skills to offer or not.

McCoy encouraged local residents, “Make a donation in whatever way you can – time, materials or money.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the shelter project is asked to call Michelle O’Gorman at (530) 598-1430 and leave a message.

Donations can be made in the form of check or money order to Beacon of Hope. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 557, Yreka CA 96097. Learn more at beaconofhopemission.org