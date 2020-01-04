This scholarship is a financial needs-based and academic use scholarship. It is intended for undergraduate work at a licensed vocational school, accredited community college, or four-year college.

The California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc. Board of Trustees will offer more than $60,000 in undergraduate educational scholarships for students with disabilities.

The program has increased from five scholarships of $1,000 each to 20 or 30 scholarships of $1,000 to $3,000 each. Scholarship recipients can reapply each year.

This scholarship is a financial needs-based and academic use scholarship. It is intended for undergraduate work at a licensed vocational school, accredited community college, or four-year college. The funds are to cover academic expenses, which includes tuition, books, lab fees and on-campus room and board only.

Individuals applying must be a United States citizen and a resident of California or Hawaii, have a physical impairment, neurological impairment, visual impairment, hearing impairment, an/or speech-language disorder; and be a senior in high school, a high school graduate, or have passed the General Educational Development Examination or California High School Proficiency Examination.

The Scholarship Committee of the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc. will review applications.

Applications for the 2020-2021 academic year are available from the Elks website at www.chea-elks.org/youth-activities/scholarships. Obtain an application packet that is designated for the approaching academic year. Applications should be postmarked on or before March 15, and received in the office of the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project in Fresno by April 1.

Contact RB at Yreka Elks Lodge for more information at (530) 842-1980.