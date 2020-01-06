Ridgecrest Regional Hospital saw the birth of the first baby of 2020 on Friday, Jan. 3.

Euphoria Vanessa Rose Seela was born at 9:23 a.m., delivered to mother Caressa Sutton and father Guy Seela at a healthy six pounds and 19 inches long, according to RRH’s maternity services department.

Sutton said the original due date for her daughter was Jan. 24, but a check-up changed the course.

“They said I was going to have to do a Caesarean section the next day, so it was a bit of a rush,” Sutton said. “But it was an amazing experience .”

Euphoria is the couple’s first child. Sutton said her daughter’s first name was selected because she liked the word and its meaning.

“When I looked at her, it was blissful and amazing,” Sutton said. “Euphoria is such a beautiful name.”

Of parenthood, Seela said he was “Excited and a little nervous but ready to take it on.”

“We were excited to have the first child of the year and it’s a great way to start out,” Sutton said.

Sutton added that the hospital’s maternity services offered solid care.

“It was good and everyone was great, they handled everything very well,” Sutton said.