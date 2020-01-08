Yreka resident Timothy Chase McDonald, 22, was arrested last night by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office for the murder of former Santa Cruz resident Spencer Hodgson, 31, whose body was found in the Walker Road area of Klamath River on April 8, 2019.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the suspect's correct name. Initial press releases indicated an incorrect name. We apologize for the error.

A 22 year-old Yreka man was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with the April 2019 murder of Spencer Hodgson, who was found shot to death in the Klamath River area of Siskiyou County.

Timothy Chase McDonald will be arraigned within the next 48 hours, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. He’s being held at the Siskiyou County Jail on $1 million bail.

A $50,000 reward was recently announced for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hodgson’s murderer, although Lopey said it’s not clear what influence the reward had on the report that ultimately led to McDonald’s arrest.

While McDonald had been contacted by law enforcement in the past, Lopey said, it has not been confirmed whether or not he had any prior arrests. He was arrested just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Hodgson, 31, was found dead in the Walker Road area of Klamath River on April 8, 2019. He had most recently been living in Klamath River prior to his death, but as he was a former Santa Cruz residentLopey last week reached out to Santa Cruz CountySheriff Jim Hart and his staff for assistance and support in the case.

A Secret Witness reward, coupled with a donation, was combined to offer that $50,000 reward.

Information is still being sought in the case. To contact a detective, call (530) 842-8318 and refer to SCSO Case Number 1-19-0547.