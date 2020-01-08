The famous B-29, “Doc” made a well-publicized visit to Inyokern Airport this last October. Local historian and filmmaker, Mark Pahuta, and Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s (RAVCB) Doug Lueck will present two short videos and follow up stories about moving the iconic airplane from the boneyard at Baker Range. Guests attending this January 21 meeting of the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert are invited to share their tales of “Doc.” The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

Mark Pahuta will present the videos that he co-photographed and edited, documenting two B-29 aircraft that were saved from destruction at China Lake. The first video (actually a ten minute 16mm film) “299 Foxtrot” (1976) tells the story of a B-29 languishing at the China Lake boneyard waiting to be dragged out on the ranges to serve as a target for an air-to-ground weapon test.

A group of aviation historians managed to intercede and refurbish the plane for eventual museum display. The aircraft flew out of China Lake’s Armitage Field on June 15, 1976. The second video, filmed in 1998, documents the B-29 “Doc” and its four-day journey from Baker Range to Inyokern.

Although the video ends with Doc arriving at Inyokern, the rest of the story is even more amazing. After the move, Doc was trucked in pieces back to its original plant in Wichita, Kansas, where it was originally built during World War Ii, and restored to flying status. It is now one of only two flyable B-29s, in the world. Perhaps not so coincidentally, both came from China Lake’s boneyard.

Pahuta was fresh out of USC film school when he started work in TID’s Film Projects Branch in late November, 1976. “299 Foxtrot” was one of the first films that he worked on as a government employee. Twenty-one years after the filming, Pahuta co-photographed and edited the Doc video strictly on a volunteer basis. Many individuals in the community also volunteered their efforts in moving Doc from Baker Range to Inyokern and never received recognition for their efforts. The January meeting will be a great opportunity for those people to come forward and tell their stories about putting “Doc” back in the air.

The Society meets on the third Tuesday of most months. Meetings are free and all are welcome to attend. For more information on this or future meetings, call the HSUMD at 760-375-8456.