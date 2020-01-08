When I write a letter to the editor please understand I am thinking about Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Schiff. I am not thinking about my neighbor who may be a Democrat.

Humans are very complex and human reason and deduction is even more complex.

I know there are good people in every evil movement. Those people may not understand or for some reason cannot see the broader truth about who they support. Some people only see a tree in the forest, not the forest.

There are lies being told on both sides in American politics. But if you look, listen, and do some research, you will see magnitudes of difference between Republicans and Democrats.

In almost every instance it is the Democrats who break the rules first, who lower the moral standards, the honesty, and integrity first. When Democrats are caught in their plots and conspiracies, they are first to want new rules so this cannot happen again. After they have already broken the laws, after they have already used those laws to destroy their enemies!

So yes, all humans lie. But the difference is between those who lie willfully, knowingly and constantly and those who lie un-intendedly and occasionally.

Walt Pryor

Montague