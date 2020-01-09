The Friends of the Museum invite locals to bring a sack lunch and join them Friday, Jan. 10, at the Siskiyou County Museum, located at 910 South Main Street in Yreka.

For the Siskiyou County Museum’s first Siskiyou Story of 2020, retired 30-year California Highway Patrol officer Byran Duncan will speak on the history of the CHP and the evolution of Highway Patrol equipment, including some “show and tell” exhibits.

Duncan will also share tales of the vintage 1930 CHP coupe he restored and showed in car shows for many years. He will be joined by active officer Shawn Gordon.

The Friends of the Museum invite locals to bring a sack lunch and join them Friday, Jan. 10, at the Siskiyou County Museum, located at 910 South Main Street in Yreka. The Siskiyou Stories program begins promptly at noon and will be followed by a Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum meeting at 1:30 p.m.

In February, Eric Harms will speak on his family’s Siskiyou County mining legacy, which began in 1935. In March Richard Silva will give a special Saturday presentation on the Kelsey Trail.

“The monthly Siskiyou Stories programs are free and open to the public; however donations to support museum programs such as these are always welcome,” the Friends of the Museum noted.