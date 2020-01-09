Hard to believe another year has rolled around ... and Monday, January 6 (Day of Epiphany), the Mayor of Cheeseville turned 96!

I believe that makes him the third oldest elder in Scott Valley behind his two sisters-in-law Dorothy Butler of Fort Jones (99) and Carol Maplesden of Greenview (97).

Must have been all that “good clean living” for the three of them!

Even though Eb no longer sees well, he does enjoy receiving cards mailed to him at PO Box 254 Etna, CA, 96027.

Amazing that 2020 will begin our 20th year together!

Happy hugs,

Che'usa Wend

Etna