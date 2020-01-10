The man brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the car, but he refused, said YPD Detective Travis Cooke. The suspect then entered the vehicle and demanded the victim “drive," which he did.

The Yreka Police Department released a sketch of the man who is suspected of carjacking a Yreka man and forcing him to drive to Redding at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, had just left the KFC drive through at approximately 3 p.m. and was approached by a man when he was stopped at the intersection of Oberlin Road and South Main Street, according to YPD Detective Travis Cooke.

The suspect, described as a white male in his early 30 years old, six feet tall, approximately 140 pounds with medium length blond hair, wearing a black jacket, gloves and dirty jeans, couldn’t be located after he fled from the vehicle at Twin View Boulevard in Redding, according to a press release from the Redding Police Department.

The victim drove south on I-5 where he exited Twin View Boulevard because his vehicle was running low on fuel, RPD said. When the vehicle came to a stop on the off-ramp, the suspect fled westbound toward Caterpillar Road.

RPD responded to the call just after 4 p.m. at the Tractor Supply, 5450 Mountain View Drive

A search for the suspect ensured with the help of a K9 and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, but the suspect wasn’t located.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch is asked to contact Cook at the YPD by calling (530) 841-2300.