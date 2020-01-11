“I Think You Should Leave” lives up to its moniker, and will most likely make viewers cringe in the best way as they laugh or become bothered by the delivery and perfect timing of the awkwardness.

My current new year’s resolution is to watch less television and focus on some “new to me” films. I am seriously lacking. For example, I have never seen “Citizen Kane,” and I just watched “Full Metal Jacket” for the first time last month. That would have gotten an eye roll from a few of my professors and film friends. However, my quest to watch less television has been kaput, thanks to Netflix and their insane amount of original shows, with one in particular standing out from the crowd.

The show “I Think You Should Leave” was recommended to me by a friend, who as of late has been completely obsessed. As I began watching, the phrase “taking it to another level” definitely applies.

I couldn’t stop laughing.

“I Think You Should Leave,” is an recently released, American sketch comedy show starring co-creator Tim Robinson, and guest stars a multitude of comedians and writers, such as Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Tim Heidecker, and more.

Each episode has characters taking the viewer on a journey filled with laughter, awkward situations, and the stress of dealing with every day life – ending in hilarious, cringe-worthy results. The six episodes will fly by, with each averaging between 15 and 20 minutes, but will deliver the laughs and a sense of unease as you follow each story in its decent to madness.

While the situations may not be real, they definitely exemplify inner thoughts and processes, resulting in a hilarious blend of quick witted story lines and over the top reactions. The show, to me, is a perfect blend of savvy writing and dark comedy.

I will say, this show may not be for everybody. It takes a true sketch comedy approach in its zany style and subject; tackling everything from revenge, hating gifts, dealing with lies and rejection, posting on Instagram, legal advice, nailing a job interview, establishing dominance, and babies. The show could be described as deranged, hilarious, enthusiastic, fanatical, awkward, and insane, with no two episodes being alike.

The style of humor mirrors that seen in shows like IFC’s “Portlandia” or “Saturday Night Live,” where the writer will poke fun at those who take things too seriously, and provide a reaction to match. There is also an inkling of just plain weird, much like the feeling resulting from watching “The Eric Andre Show” or “Tim and Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job!” both of which are now available to stream on Hulu and the Adult Swim app.

The series is now streaming on Netflix. Recommended for 18 and up, the show is not intended for children, as it deals with adult situations, lifestyles, and language.

My hope is that this sketch show will make viewers bust a gut while thinking: “Why am I even laughing at this?”