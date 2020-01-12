Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

After a couple of weeks of holiday fun, socializing and celebrating, things are back to usual schedules.

Happy Camp Veterans social meetings have resumed at the Happy Camp Community Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings. It has been great to have some new youthfulness added, even though it is a newly retired serviceman. All veterans from every era are welcome to join the group.

The River Readers Book Club also meets on Tuesday. Their meeting for coffee and sometimes fries is at 11 a.m. at the Partner’s Deli on Highway 96. It has been mentioned on occasion that we’d appreciate a man’s view on some of our books, but we mostly seem to have the ladies meet.

We are reading “Overstory” by Richard Powers. Powers has written a dozen novels and has received many awards. This particular book has received a Pulitzer Prize in fiction. It starts with seven separate people from various different eras, occupations and situations. It makes you really puzzled as to how all these people will be brought together to have a united story. Each person’s story is tied to trees, different trees, from a man who plants five chestnuts from seeds he has in his pocket when he reaches the west where he builds his home, to a family where each child has a tree planted at their birth.

However, I was disappointed when they are all brought together in sort of a worship of trees, trees that talk to some of them, and then embark on violent activism to save the “few remaining acres of virgin forest” – probably what we hear more commonly called the old growth woods. So the end of the story is about the late twentieth-century “timber wars” of the Pacific Northwest and beyond, exploring the essential conflict on this planet: the one taking place between humans and nonhumans..

Ok, I don’t agree with the worship of the trees. They are a part of creation in this beautiful world we live in. However, I do enjoy reading things I don’t necessarily agree with, as seeing other’s perspective helps us to understand and learn. I do appreciate that in creation the lord gave us trees to fulfill many of our needs and as Dr. Matthew Sleeth, who has written “Reforesting Faith,” explains, trees teach us about the nature of God and his love for us.

The novel hasn’t convinced me that the activists, who experience death and disaster in their efforts to save the trees, are acting in a rational way. Actually, since the Klamath National Forest where we make our home has 1.7 million acres of forest, just in this one area, it is hard to see how they can say they are trying to save the last few acres of trees. With the Six Rivers and Siskiyou National Forests added the acres of trees come to about 3 million!

One review says it is for readers who despair of humanity’s self-imposed separation from the rest of creation and hope for transformation – not for me! I love living close to nature and being able to enjoy the creation every day in Happy Camp!

Thinning and controlled fires are more helpful in saving the forests, as the raging wildfire in the forest is more detrimental to air quality and to the life in the forest than any other catastrophe, in my opinion. It will be interesting to see where our conversations take us. I’d be much more behind saving the bees, which we are killing with insecticides, which seems likely to bring worse catastrophe.

Reading, writing and safety

The library is again open Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 5:30 p.m. However, reading books is not the only thing that Happy Campers do. There will be a Klamath Writer’s Group beginning to gather and write, in many genres, on the “topic of the day.” This used to be a very active group but many members moved away. Now others have expressed an interest and the first meeting will be this week. The meeting time and place will be discussed but it sounds likely that meetings will be Tuesdays after lunch. Tuesday is a very popular day for all sorts of cultural activities in Happy Camp.

The rest of the week doesn’t have any exciting things on the calendar as of yet. Sometimes Happy Campers do things rather spontaneously, which makes it difficult to tell you about them too many days in advance.

However, Monday is an important day for the crime fighting and justice-seeking members of the community. There is a need for quorum at the Neighborhood Watch meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Partner’s Deli next Monday. It would be nice to hear that there are no crimes, problems or drugs being ever used in our community, but such may not be the case, and community working together is needed to keep things quiet and law abiding. Your help and input is appreciated.

It was suggested that neighbors share the one thing they’d like to do in 2020 – not necessarily a resolution, but maybe something that you haven’t done in the past, and would like to do. The answers were varied, but mostly achievable.

Linda Martin wants to write her memoir and has encouraged me to join her in this project. In fact, we made an outline to begin and will write one section each month, and by the end of the year have 12 chapters of our lives written.

Several people want to walk. Some just want to walk every day in beautiful Happy Camp. Some want to walk a mile on the Pacific Crest Trail. Others want to walk up Town Trail to see the beautiful view of the whole town and river surrounded by the mountains of green trees – a lovely scene!

Nathan Prince wants to get his private pilot certificate while another pilot wants an instructor’s license and to “save our Happy Camp airport.”

Travel was mentioned by several of the respondents, from the pyramids of Egypt to taking grandchildren to Hawaii. Camping, particularly camping in the wilderness, were also favorite things to look forward to.

The most exciting goal for the coming year was to go skydiving! Doesn’t that sound adventurous?

Whatever our plans for the coming year, may it be a great year of making happy memories with your family, friends and neighbors! Happy New Year yet again!