Ridgecrest Police Officer Eric Clinton was sworn in Monday morning as the police department’s newest sergeant before a crowd of family, friends, co-workers and community members.

According to Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, Clinton joined the police department in February 2013, where he worked patrol for five years. He was later assigned to the department’s investigations division, where he worked as a detective for a year.

In August 2019, his duties expanded to include field training officer for the patrol division. He was promoted to sergeant following the last round of testing, which McLaughlin said all participants did well.

“Eric is going to take on this new challenge of a front-line supervisor and I know he will do well,” McLaughlin said.

During his career at RPD, Clinton has earned three Life Saving Awards and two meritorious conduct awards. One of the most recent life-saving awards was in response to an 18-month-year-old who suffered an allergic reaction on March 25, 2019.

Clinton was sworn in by Ridgecrest City Clerk Ricca Charlon. His wife Heather pinned on his sergeant’s badge.

“I want to thank my wife and wonderful family, which have helped me get to this point,” Clinton said. “Everyone here today has had a hand in molding what I’ve become so far. I appreciate it.”