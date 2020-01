Missing adult, burglary, warrant arrest

9:17 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Gas Company Rd/Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:42 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Completed.

10:38 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:09 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:59 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:12 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:51 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at First St/Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:46 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Hillard St/Rails To Trails. Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:40 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:35 Public Intoxication

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:42 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Center St. S alley. Disposition: Completed.

7:11 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:33 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:45 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at College Community Service on Fourth St. 7Disposition: Report Taken.

7:49 Theft under $50

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:16 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:57 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:18 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:36 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:51 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.