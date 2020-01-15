The WBC at JEDI is offering a free emergency preparedness training tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the JEDI office at 205 Chestnut St. in Mount Shasta. There is no cost and lots of valuable resources.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 40% of businesses never re-open after a natural disaster. The Women’s Business Center at JEDI saw first-hand how hard it was for some small businesses that had no emergency precautions during last year’s wildfires and snow damage. Whether it is a natural disaster or unplanned power interruption, emergency preparedness is a crucial part of any business plan, JEDI said in a press release.

The WBC at JEDI is offering a free emergency preparedness training tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the JEDI office at 205 Chestnut St. in Mount Shasta. There is no cost and lots of valuable resources.

The program includes a two-hour training and a 56-page workbook for participants to take home and use to continue planning. Expect to come away from the workshop with a solid plan, including keeping documents safe, emergency and crisis planning for employees, proper insurance coverage, asset valuation, local, state and federal resources and preparing for loss, the release states.

After attending, participants are eligible for 10 hours of free one-on-one meetings with a WBC at JEDI consultant who can assist them to get organized and prepared.

Registration is required, call (530) 926-6670 x101, email info@e-jedi.org or register online at www.e-jedi.org/schedule.

About JEDI

JEDI increases the economic well-being of people and communities through business development and local wealth creation.

They offer training, coaching, financial services, loan services and moral support to entrepreneurs in Siskiyou, Shasta, Trinity and Humboldt counties.

“In simple terms, we embrace job creation, but also believe simple job creation isn’t aiming high enough. Our goal is the creation of living wage, family supporting, community-enriching, wealth-creating enterprises,” according to their website.