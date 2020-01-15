The data collected during this survey is used in conjunction with other information gathered throughout the week by the Beacon of Hope emergency shelter, human services organizations, clinics and the family resource centers to help define the scope of homelessness in Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou Homelessness Coalition in partnership with several agencies will be conducting a Point-in-Time Street Count (survey) of unsheltered homeless individuals within Siskiyou County beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 31.

Approximately 12 teams of volunteers and agency employees will be deployed in assigned areas of the county where suspected encampments have been identified in order to contact, count, and assess individuals experiencing homelessness, their current living situations, the history of homelessness, and other social and health concerns, according to a press release from the coalition.

The data collected during this survey is used in conjunction with other information gathered throughout the week by the Beacon of Hope emergency shelter, human services organizations, clinics and the family resource centers to help define the scope of homelessness in Siskiyou County. Preliminary results will be released as soon as possible after this survey, the release states.

Citizen volunteers, representatives from community based organizations, members of the Mount Shasta, Weed and Yreka Police Departments and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Behavioral Health, Social Services, and medical facilities all participate.

The Point in Time Count will officially begin 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. The “sheltered” survey will begin on Jan. 27.

Interested volunteers may contact Ed Pecis at (530) 604-4155 for training locations.