Dahlia Owl

Kristin and Thomas Valenzuela of Dunsmuir announce the birth of their daughter, Dahlia Owl Valenzuela.

Born at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Dahlia was born on January 7, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds, 0.1 ounces.

Grandparents include Greg and Paula Sisson of Dunsmuir, Tina Pearce of Warsaw, Missouri, and Debbie Freudenberg of Redding. Dahlia will join her older sister Acacia.

Nicholas Malatesta

Laura and Sean O’Ray of Mount Shasta welcomed a son, Nicholas Malatesta O’Ray.

Nicholas was born on January 8, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, weighing 9 pounds, 1.3 ounces.

Grandparents include Michael and Janene Malatesta of Rocklin, California, and grandparents John and Kathie O’Ray of Sacramento, California.

Tristan James

Mollie and Daniel Fisher of Yreka announce the birth of their son, Tristan James Fisher.

Tristan was born on January 9, 2020 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. He weighed 7 pounds, 12.4 ounces, and measured 21 inches.

Lillian Quinn

Desha Tygart and Kevin Cadwallader of Fort Jones welcomed a daughter, Lillian Quinn Cadwallader, on January 10, 2020.

Lillian was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka and weighed 8 pounds, 3.8 ounces. She was 19 inches long.

Lillian will join her older sister, Violet Cobain Cadwallader.

Rylee Lowen

Rylee Lowen Hyde is the name chosen by Chealsea Hayes and Cameron Hyde of Weed for their new son.

Rylee was born on January 11, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Rylee will join his older brother, Aiden. Grandparents are Cheylee Anderson of Weed, and the late Leonard Lowen Hyde of North Carolina, as well as great grandparent George Quigley, of Gaxells, California.