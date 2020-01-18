Administrative Services Manager Tomi Jackson and Captain Jeff Huston were honored with resolutions by the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7. Both Jackson and Huston retired Dec. 31, 2019 after 24 and 27 years of service to the county, respectively.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has seen many retirements of longtime employees within the past year, and two more came at the end of 2019. Administrative Services Manager Tomi Jackson and Captain Jeff Huston were honored with resolutions by the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7. Both Jackson and Huston retired Dec. 31, 2019 after 24 and 27 years of service to the county, respectively.

In addition to her service for the SCSO, Jackson also worked for the Siskiyou County Health Department and Behavioral Health Services. As administrative services manager, Jackson’s resolution noted, she “managed countless multi-million dollar budgets for the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, a budget exceeding more than $12-million each fiscal year.”

She also Jackson helped to preside over many innovations during her tenure with the SCSO, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey reported, including realignment brought about by California Assembly Bill 109, the new jail project, the day reporting center, court security enhancements, rehabilitation, drug task forces, expansion of Veteran Service Office and more.

“Jackson achieved ‘above standards’ on virtually all annual evaluations, was a recipient of the coveted Siskiyou County Support Person of the Year Award, and she earned the respect of all fortunate enough to know her,” Lopey said.

“The department couldn’t fit all of Tomi’s accomplishments in her resolution,” he shared during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Asked if she had anything to say, Jackson stood and read from a typed statement. She thanked her husband for his support and shared that she was looking forward to enjoying her retirement with him.

Each of the supervisors spoke highly of Jackson. Her signature smile was mentioned repeatedly. District 5 Supervisor Ray Haupt told her, “I never saw a frown on your face and I’d like to know how that happens.”

The board then presented Huston’s resolution, which called him “one of the most heralded jail commanders in the State of California.”

Huston worked his way up through the ranks of the SCSO, starting as a correctional officer in 1993 and eventually advancing to the rank of sergeant, then lieutenant, and finally captain. In his 27 year career with the sheriff’s office, Huston “fulfilled every line, staff, and leadership role possible for a correctional professional,” his resolution detailed.

Huston was instrumental in the submission and sustainment of the Siskiyou County New Jail Project, which led to the securement of nearly $27 million AB 900 funding. Lopey reported.

Huston’s resolution also described that he “successfully managed a budget typically well over $4-million per fiscal year and he has ensured the jail expenditures are orchestrated within that budget, thereby saving the county and Department hundreds of thousands of dollars during his tenure, through sound management and fiscal stewardship of tax dollars.”

Lopey noted Tuesday that Huston is a “class act.” Much of the credit for the advancement of the new jail project goes to Huston as well, he added. “I can’t express in words what you did for the sheriff’s office,” he told Huston.

District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela remarked, “I can’t imagine the stress of managing a jail that’s at capacity. To me that’s like having your foot on the gas pedal all the time.”

“I don’t know how you kept the demeanor that you did,” District 3 Supervisor Michael Kobseff told Huston, noting that he always moved forward with a positive attitude.

Huston was humble in his remarks. He thanked the board and Lopey for their praise, adding, “I think it’s a little much.” He thanked his wife for her support as well. Lopey said that while he’ll miss Jackson and Huston immensely, he’s happy they’re young enough to fully enjoy their retirements.