“Liberals claim to want to give

a hearing to other views,

but then are shocked and offended

to discover that there ARE other views.”

— William F. Buckley, Jr.

I was visited at my shop recently by a friend who wanted to chat about politics. Also, she wanted to know how I became a conservative. It was a nice chat. Anticipating her visit, I had a chance to think about why indeed I happened to be a conservative. My first reaction was that it all started with William F. Buckley. Now, though, I’m considering that it all may just be an inherited propensity built into my DNA.

For example, I sleep using four pillows. Always have. Then I learned to my fascination just a few years ago, that a whole direct line of my family descendants also happens to be 4-pillow sleepers. I am now convinced that this quirky 4-pillow thing must be a fairly complex genetically-driven behavior. It goes beyond simple hair or eye color. Indeed, I’m inclined to think that there are probably other complicated proclivities within our genes that dictate the way we think and react and even lead our lives.

So it’s entirely possible that I’m a conservative simply because I was born that way. I didn’t think that my inquisitive visitor would have accepted my 4-pillow theory as a legitimate reason for being the flippant owner of a red MAGA hat, so I told her instead about my early introduction to the writings of William F. Buckley. I happened upon one of his books long ago and found that the quality of his writing was altogether beautiful. He was such a stunning craftsman with words that I ended up reading everything he wrote and then subscribed to National Review magazine just to read even more. His compelling libertarian/conservative philosophy ultimately seeped-through the beauty of his prose and I was insidiously (though happily) hooked. Indeed, my first wife periodically reminds me that I took Buckley’s book, “A Jeweler’s Eye” along with us on our honeymoon.

Thus, it is simply my intrinsic nature to treasure free speech, be a strident gun-owner, be protective of my privacy from an intrusive environment, be an earnest advocate of judicial firmness, a subscriber of limited and carefully controlled government, demand scrupulously honest elections, insist upon a closed and secure border with controlled immigration, embrace worldwide free trade while being steadfastly patriotic to America, the land of my birth. But WHY do I feel this way? What is it about my character, upbringing and life experiences that offer this conservative bias to the way I view and react to my world.

Here’s why (in a nutshell): a) I am naturally cautious and skeptical to the point of sublimating compulsiveness. Almost every potential act is worth some careful thought. b) I am inclined to respect tradition. The cultural structures of past generations existed for a reason and probably don’t deserve capricious obliteration simply because of age and changing fashion. c) I believe in the importance of decentralization and the toxicity of institutionalization in all things. And, d) I believe in the importance of the individual over the group. Committees are worthless and mobs tend to riot but, over time, individuals have quietly stood up and cast their shadows over the earth.

There you have it. The political jungle in which we live has become more adventurous of late. I have lost friends because virulent “Trump Hate” has sadly occluded what was otherwise affable human interaction and energizing discussion for many years. Too bad. I enjoyed that recent political chat with my visitor and encourage more equally friendly discussions. Indeed, I suggested she listen to Rush Limbaugh more and I promised to listen to Rachel Maddow some. It couldn’t hurt. Maybe I’ll learn something. Friendly graciousness necessarily involves that kind of reciprocation. But I’m not likely to change the way I was born. I’m now too old and too thoughtful and my time is way too precious. Peace!

