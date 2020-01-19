The 2019-2020 Maturango Museum’s concert series continues with the annual High Desert Music Teachers Association (HDMTA) on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

It is advisable to obtain tickets early since this concert usually sells out. Tickets ($20 and $5 for children 12 years and younger) are available in the museum store or online, http://shop.maturango.org.

The concert, entitled “Music Matters!,” will contain music by Bela Bartok, Alter Clagget, Gaetano Donizetti, George Gershwin, George Hamilton Green, George Harrison, Franz Joseph Haydn, Fredrich Kuhlau, Orlando di Lasso, W.A. Mozart, Maurice Ravel, Wallingford Riegger, Franz Schubert, Francisco Tárrega, and Peter Tchaikowsky.

The performing musicians are Lindsay Cook (piano), Jordan Covert (tenor and guitar), Chloe Crouse (percussion and piano), Catherine Douglas (piano), Joanne Freeman (flute), Gary Fry (clarinet), Clare Hatter (violin), David Hodgson (baritone), Ellie King (violin), Ryan Larson (viola), Jamie Leadbetter (piano), Bree Lewis (viola), Anna Schaad Montgomery (violin), Laura Olinger (cello), Fran Rogers (cello), and Debra Veit (flute and piano).

HDMTA is an organization of private music teachers in the Indian Wells Valley that each year sponsors concerts and recitals, both solo and ensemble, throughout the year for their students. This annual concert at the museum is for the teachers to perform for the community.

Come and enjoy the concert filled with many musical moments!