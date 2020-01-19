Well, it looks like there is going to be an impeachment trial after all since the U.S. House of Representatives voted 228-193 to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

As everyone knows, the president is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

I watched all the pomp and ceremony as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles to formally send them to the Senate.

The big question on my mind is how the trial will play out.

Will it be a fair trial? Will the jury, meaning the senators, be impartial and render a verdict based on the evidence, or will the vote be along party lines?

From what I have seen and if the Bill Clinton impeachment trial is any indication, I think it will be the latter.

However, all cynicism aside, let’s see what happens.

It looks like South Downs Street between West Ridgecrest Boulevard and West Upjohn Avenue will finally get the attention it has needed for years.

I have driven up and down that road for years, and I am glad to see it will finally get widened.

By the time this column runs, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority will have voted on the groundwater sustainability plan.

I read Jack Barnwell’s story in Wednesday’s Daily Independent which stated users pump an estimated 26,000 acre-feet per year, while recharge is estimated at 7,650 acre-feet per year.

We are starting the third decade of the 21st century. I would think that with all the high-tech brain power the Indian Wells Valley has been known for and has bragged about in past years, local scientists and engineers would be able to devise a way to measure the actual use and the actual recharge as well as determine whether the local aquifer is an open basin or a closed basin.

I would like to congratulate Mayor Peggy Breeden and Ridgecrest Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin on their selection by the Kern Council of Governments for a local government award recognizing their leadership in the wake of the July 4 and 5 earthquakes that shook Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley. Both are well-deserved.

I remember when I received the KernCog Regional Award of Merit for Journalism in 2006. It was a proud moment for me.

Breeden and McLaughlin deserve to be proud of their achievement.

— John V. Ciani is a contributing columnist.

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.