Cirque Legacy returns to Ridgecrest this week as they set up their act at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 South Richmond Road.

According to Daniel Perez, Cirque Legacy’s co-creator and artistic director, the show will be different from previous acts.

“We are going to have a completely new show compared to 2018,” Perez said. “We are going to have jugglers, balancers, a comedy act with a dog and a magic variety circus show.”

According to its history, “Cirque Legacy was born out of the multi-generational tradition of the circus.”

The dedication of five talented artists whose experience, imagination and creativity are the guiding forces behind Cirque Legacy, and whose aim it is to bring you, their audiences, into a modern world of circus.

As part of its mission, “Cirque Legacy reaches out to all generations, through its deep-seated tradition of ‘family’ in the circus, and especially aimed at the younger generation, for whom the legacy is all about.”

The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, with three scheduled shows on Saturday and Sunday each.

Ticket prices are $15 general admission, $25 in the middle of the “tent” and $35 for VIP; kids 12 and under are free with paying adult.

Show times and dates are:

— Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

— Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

— Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Perez said that Cirque Legacy may extend its visit by another week.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.desertempirefair.com.