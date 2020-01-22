The Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. for its planning workshop at the district board room, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

According to the staff report, this workshop is a planning session for the IWV Water District Board of Directors and the Water District Staff to discuss, consider, and prioritize present and/or future operations and projects for the year, which may also include but not be limited to matters relating to finances, management, and those items listed below.

The intent of this meeting is to set forth a plan and a schedule to keep all of us on track. The goal is to have the agreed-upon projects assigned to the appropriate committee with an assigned chairperson.

Discussion topics include how the district may advocate for the replacement of swamp coolers with air conditioners and upcoming state laws that will establish water conservation methods.

The district has been conducting a study on how much water use swamp coolers use during the summer months, using employees as part of the sample size.

The current estimate runs anywhere from 60 gallons a day to 160 gallons a day, depending on the model, how long it’s used and the summer heat. Evaporative coolers make up a majority in the type of cooling device used in Indian Wells Valley homes.

Cost remains the possible major concerns with switching over to evaporative coolers, in terms of installation in current homes and the cost of electricity associated with it.

The board will also discuss laws that will become effective in 2022, Senate Bill 606 and Assembly Bill 1668, both of which establish guidelines for efficient water use and a framework for the implementation and oversight of the new standards.

Among other elements, the bill will require water agencies like the IWV Water District to set an inside water use standard of 55 gallons per person per day until January 2025. It will become stronger over time, decreasing to 50 gallons a day in January 2030.

The bills do not impose individual mandates for homeowners or businesses — only on the water supplier itself.

The water district itself has already promoted water conservation measures over the last several years, including the adoption of a voluntary 20% reduction in water use that it has consistently met every year.

The board will also discuss district staff goals going through the rest of the year, develop action plans and review any outstanding issues.