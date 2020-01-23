Billy Thomas and Braydan Chapman were named the 2020 Yreka High School Senior Basketball Homecoming King and Queen Friday night.

The ceremony took place between the varsity girls and varsity boys basketball games against Anderson.

Thomas was escorted by his grandmother Debi Egeline during the introduction of the Homecoming Senior Winter Court. After high school, Thomas plans to work at a job he loves. He thanked his classmates “for this fun time,” and his family “for every single thing” in his life.

Chapman was escorted by grandparents Mark and Choye Chapman and her siblings, Bailey, Bryce, and Brooke. After high school, Braydan hopes to attend the University of Southern California and major in biochemistry with a minor in pre-med. She thanked her family, friends, and teachers because, without them, she wouldn't be the person she is today.

Homecoming princes were Hayden Hatcher, Tyler Korber, Trey Setzer, and Jaeden Fraley. Homecoming princesses were Lillian Johnston, April Hughes, Kayla Brown, and Dallas Lambert. Freshman Winter Court Royalty was prince James Hood and princess Kiara McLane. Sophomore prince was Ty Libby, and princess was Morgan Zufelt. Junior prince was Devon Applewhite, and the junior princess was Marissa Nystrom.