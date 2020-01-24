With the new year upon us and 2020 well under way, we at Mercy Hospice Mt. Shasta would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in our Light Up a Life celebration on December 5, 2019. We were able to gather together for a heart-warming evening, filled with tender memories of loved ones, wonderful music, tasty treats and good company.

We want to acknowledge all of the community members who support our work with the terminally ill and their families in south Siskiyou County, and whose generous donations allow us to light up the lives of others, as we care for members of our community at the end of life.

Additionally, the success of Light Up a Life is made possible by the work of many different groups and individuals. We extend our gratitude to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta President Rodger Page and Administrative Staff for the warm welcome and wholehearted support of this special evening, and to Chaplain Rosana Slezeviciute for the beautiful opening reflection. Additionally, the hospital’s Engineering, Security, Environmental Services, and Nutritional Services Departments put in a significant amount of work behind the scenes to ensure that everything ran smoothly, and they have our deepest thanks.

This event is also dependent upon the hard work of the Mercy Hospice Volunteers, who offered their reading of the memorialized names during the ceremony, provided refreshments, and who also assisted behind the scenes with administrative support tasks.

We are also so grateful for Greg Eastman and the MSHS Jazz Choir for their beautiful voices and festive musical entertainment. Their talents made the evening a truly special time for all in attendance.

Thank you to all for another wonderful Light Up a Life celebration!

Hannah Helms

Mercy Mt. Shasta Hospice