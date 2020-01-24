We moved to Siskiyou County three years ago to buy a business. Before our purchase, Supervisor Ed Valenzuela took the time to meet with us and talk about the business environment in Siskiyou County. Ed gave us some sound advice even if it wasn’t what we wanted to hear. Ed also made us feel welcomed to the area and regularly patronizes our business.

We have attended many public events and meetings over the last three years and can always count on Ed to be there supporting the community and being available to chat. We have faced a few difficult issues since our purchase and Ed has always been there to lend a hand, help solve a problem or make a connection.

It is obvious that Supervisor Valenzuela highly values this community, its citizens and its businesses. We are impressed by the excellent job Ed has done and encourage you to vote him in for another term.

Mark and Mary Lilley

Dunsmuir