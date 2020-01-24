The top two vote getters will face off in the general election on Nov. 3 to represent District 1.

On March 3, north state voters will pick between three candidates running to represent the northeast corner of California in the state Assembly: current Republican assemblywoman Megan Dahle, Democrat challenger Elizabeth Betancourt, and a new face: Redding doctor Paul Dhanuka, who is running without a political party.

Megan Dahle

Four months after her election to the state Assembly, Dahle – a Bieber farmer and wife to state Senator Brian Dahle, is defending her District 1 seat she first won in a November 2019 election.

As Dahle, 44, gears up for her first re-election campaign, she said things have gone as expected since her arrival in the state Assembly, which began its 2020 session on Jan. 6.

She said she is excited about the staff she has hired and about the committees she has been assigned to: appropriations, education and lastly, water parks and wildlife.

“Rural education specifically is very near and dear to my heart,” Dahle said. “So I’m anxious to see if there’s some ways that we can be specific with funding streams for our rural district.”

Asked about issues she’s focusing on heading into the primary, Dahle spoke about trying to improve the business environment by cutting down on crime and regulations.

She spoke in favor of a potential ballot initiative, the “Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act,” that would impose harsher sentences for certain crimes that were made more lenient after the passage of prison realignment legislation.

“(Business owners) are tired of crime,” Dahle said. “When you’re having to provide private security for your parking lot, when you’re having to hire someone to come in earlier to clean out your doorstep ... that just raises the cost for everyone in business and the consumer.”

On a related note, Dahle said one popular topic of discussion at the Capitol is Assembly Bill 5, which took effect this year and aims to have employers label more independent contractors as employees. She said she is “strongly” against the legislation.

“It takes the incentive out of working hard for yourself,” Dahle argued. “If you want to have two jobs, you should be able to have two jobs. This shouldn’t limit the amount of work that you can do.”

Dahle said it was unfortunate that Gov. Gavin Newsom has put money toward enforcing the bill. But she had some positive things to say about Newsom on one issue that affects the North State.

“There are many policy issues that I disagree with the governor on,” she said. “But I am encouraged specifically about homelessness, that he chose our district, Nevada County, to be the first stop on his tour for his new homelessness initiative.”

In her first Assembly campaign, Dahle took some flack from her opponent over her campaign donors. In one forum, Betancourt said it wasn’t ethical for Dahle to take money from pharmaceutical companies.

As it relates to this race, Dahle said it cost money to run a campaign and added there are some groups she wouldn’t take money from. She said anyone interested in her donors can see them on the California Secretary of State’s website.

She also encouraged people to reach out to her campaign if they have questions. Voters can find more information about her at VoteMeganDahle.com.

Elizabeth Betancourt

After falling short in 2019, Betancourt will be back on the ballot March 3 as she tries to unseat Dahle.

Betancourt is a 39-year-old watershed scientist and farmer who lives in Happy Valley. She works for the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board as chief of the cannabis permitting and compliance unit.

Betancourt ran her first Assembly campaign in a 2019 special election in which she earned 42.7% of the vote to Dahle’s 57.3%.

Betancourt said her 2020 campaign is based on wanting to bring more opportunities and recognition to rural areas like the North State. And she believes her chances of winning have improved.

“We made huge strides last year,” Betancourt said. “We broke 40% in AD 1 which is about a 40-year record.”

Betancourt was pleased with her 2019 run, saying she mobilized hundreds of volunteers despite being financially overmatched by the sum of Dahle’s campaign contributions.

Betancourt noted the district likely will see increased turnout in 2020 because of the presidential primary on the same day, which she feels will draw more Democrats to the polls.

When she meets voters, Betancourt said they ask her about fire insurance and preparedness, forest management and water – issues she said she is well-suited to address, citing nearly two decades of experience in natural resource management.

“My expertise and my knowledge in that area certainly outstrips those of my opponents and I look forward to speaking more to those issues,” she said.

Asked about Gov. Gavin Newsom, she expressed support in some areas, commending his water resilience portfolio, but she said she hasn’t seen enough representation of rural communities in his administration and appointments.

“While I absolutely appreciate that the governor is talking about investment in rural areas ... he hasn’t yet put his money where his mouth is,” she said.

The two candidates receiving the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election in November. To be competitive against Dahle in the general election, Betancourt would likely need to convert Republicans to her camp – a challenge she invites.

Betancourt said some lifelong Republicans have told her they were voting for her, some for economic reasons and some referencing issues like biomass energy. Another reason, she said, is because she spends more time meeting voters than her Republican opponent.

“We’ve seen in forum after forum, our incumbent Republicans simply do not show up to our region,” she said, referencing a recent Nevada City candidate forum Dahle didn’t attend.

“The Legislature was on recess between the last election and now. And we haven’t seen anything of Megan Dahle,” Betancourt said. “She has not been in this district, at least not represented to normal people, maybe to bigger donors.”

Voters looking to learn more about Betancourt can visit her website BetancourtForAssembly.com.

Paul Dhanuka

“People get too much aligned with one particular party,” said Dhanuka. “(Politicians) have become prisoners of their own specific parties and lost focus on the peoples’ solutions.”

Dhanuka, 48, said he grew up in India before moving to America in the 1990s and Redding about 14 years ago, where he said he found “tremendous” success as a gastroenterologist.

Fast forward to 2020, and he said he has already loaned $200,000 to his Assembly campaign.

“I see it as my duty to contribute some of my own earnings into our campaign because I want to make it happen,” he said. “I don’t want to be beholden to any special interests and that’s why I’m putting my own skin in the game.”

Dhanuka said that politicians in both parties have allowed interest groups to control a significant portion of the state.

“We have lost control of our water, of the forest, of our resources, construction, farming, renting, all of these things,” he said. “Things are much worse than we see in Redding even, in rural areas, and that’s because of lack of effective representation controlled by people who don’t live here and who are more controlled by special interests.”

He said he was disappointed that some politicians take money from corporations like Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which he said has been “disastrous to our area.”

In terms of where he stands, Dhanuka has some policy positions that you might hear from either of the country’s predominant political parties. He called himself a strict feminist who believes in addressing climate change. He also said high taxes and excessive regulations have damaged communities in the North State.

When asked about his position on President Donald Trump or Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dhanuka declined to express support or opposition toward either leader, saying he’ll keep himself out of that discussion.

“Hundreds of millions of people are fighting those fights over Trump and Newsom. I will let them fight those battles,” Dhanuka said. “I am strictly going to be focused on the local issues and let other people fight those battles.”

One local issue Dhanuka sought to highlight was his experience in the healthcare industry, advocating for lower costs and more transparency. He said he had worked with healthcare administrators in the past to help lower wait times “to zero” for some veterans seeking care.

Dhanuka also encouraged people to visit his website, Dhanuka2020.com.

“In my opinion there are only two classes, ruling class, which is a real small minority, and the rest of us,” he said. “We can keep pointing fingers at each other but really what we need is to come together.”