This spring semester, College of the Siskiyous will offer musicians and singers a variety of options to participate in. Join a choir, the band, or both. Ensembles will meet in Weed and Yreka. Registration is open, sign up today. Classes will begin the week of Jan. 27.

• Concert Choir (Weed) – Noncredit: MUS 0506 / CRN 3202; Credit: MUS 1105 / CRN 3201. Held on Wednesdays, with first class beginning January 29 and running through May 20. Held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Theater 2, Weed Campus, with instructor Ron Slabbinck.

• Concert Choir (Yreka) – Noncredit: MUS 0506 / CRN 3204 Credit: MUS 1105 / CRN 3203. Held Thursdays, with first class beginning Jan. 30, and running through May 21, 2020. Held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in RHSI 123, Yreka Campus, with instructor Ron Slabbinck.

• Chamber Singers (Auditions in Week 1) – Noncredit: MUS 0507 / CRN 3210; Credit: MUS 1507 / CRN 3209 Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, with first class beginning Jan. 28, and running through May 21, 2020/ Held from 1:45 to 3 o.m. in Theater 2, Weed Campus, with instructor Ron Slabbinck.

• SVII: Community Chamber Singers – Noncredit: MUS 0507 / CRN 3212; Credit: MUS 1508 / CRN 3211 Held Fridays with first class beginning Jan. 31, and running through May 15. Held from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. in Theater 2, Weed Campus, with instructor Ron Slabbinck.

• Vocal Jazz Ensemble – Noncredit: MUS 0507 / CRN 3214; Credit: MUS 1512 / CRN 3213. Held Mondays and Wednesdays, with first class beginning on Jan. 27 and running through May 20. Held from 12:10 to 2:25 p.m. in Theater 2, Weed Campus, with instructor Ron Slabbinck.

• Community Concert Band – Noncredit: MUS 0511 / CRN 3206; Credit: MUS 1111 / CRN 3205. Held Tuesdays, with the first class beginning Jan. 28, and running through May 19. Held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Theater 1, Weed Campus, with instructor David Blink.

• Jazz Band – Noncredit: MUS 0516 / CRN 3216; Credit: MUS 1516 / CRN 3215. Held Tuesdays, with first class beginning Jan. 28, and running through May 19. Held From 7:30 to 9:05 p.m. in Theater 1, Weed Campus, with instructor David Blink.

• Chamber Music Ensemble – Noncredit: MUS 0588 / CRN 3200; Credit: MUS 1508 / CRN 3199. Held Mondays, with first class beginning Jan. 27, and running through May 18. Held from 7:30 to 10:35 p.m. in Theater 1, Weed Campus, with instructor Carolyn Carl.

This spring semester the COS Music Department will be joining forces with schools around the county to present John Rutter’s “Mass of the Children.”

Singers interested in participating should register for one of our three choirs.

In addition, musicians are also needed, specifically guitar players, bass players, and drummers interested in playing funk, rock, jazz, and R&B in the school’s big “Earth, Wind, and Fire” tribute to be held in May.

If interested, contact David Blink by sending an email to dblink@siskiyous.edu or Ron Slabbinck at rslabbinck@siskiyous.edu for information.