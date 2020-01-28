College can now purchase equipment and add more classes to anatomy and physiology curriculum.

Taft College has received another major donation to expand class offerings for science students students.

Taft College Foundation announced $156,000 gift from Chevron to help fund the development of the allied health & sciences lab, specifically by providing medical equipment for expansion of the TC anatomy and physiology curriculum.

This donation will strengthen Taft College’s collaboration with Kern County schools by expanding classes for STEM careers, said Sheri Horn-Bunk, executive director of the TC Foundation.

“For years we have had a waiting list for certain science courses which meant students had to delay finishing their coursework," said Taft College Superintendent/President Dr. Debra Daniels. "Through Chevron’s generous donation we were able to double our science course offerings in anatomy and physiology which will enable more students to get to their education goal."

Chevron has partnered with Taft College for more than a decade, donating in excess of $1.5 million dollars to support Taft College students, Horn-Bunk said.

Chevron has consistently supported students by providing internships, hosting field tours, and connecting employees with Taft College students to discuss the industry.

“Chevron is pleased to partner with Taft College in increasing our community’s access to STEM education through our support of the Allied Health & Sciences lab. This investment will benefit not only these students directly but also our community more broadly by enabling more students to acquire the skills they need to obtain jobs in STEM-related fields,” said Billy Lacobie, Vice President of Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit.

The the check will be presented on February 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Taft Chevron Innovation Lab. Lunch will be served immediately following in the Cougar Room on campus. Please RSVP to Mahea Maui at Mmaui@TaftCollege.edu for a reservation to take part in this celebration.