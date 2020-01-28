Ron Berryman spoke in favor of the district’s Hazardous Vegetation and Combustible Material Abatement Ordinance. He said complying with it will help the community and its neighbors.

“It is just a matter of time,” said McCloud Fire Safe Council’s Ron Berryman at last week’s meeting of the McCloud Community Services District board meeting regarding big fires and the dangers they represent.

“Our fire danger is huge. We have been lucky – fires have been close to our town.”

MCSD General Manger Amos McAbier said the district needs to step up enforcing illegal dumping.

“We are catching people using our green waste that live outside the district and not paying for it,” McAbier said. “We are looking into getting law enforcement involved and letting people be cited and imposing fines and penalties. Ninety-nine percent of the people are great, it only takes one or two to mess it up for everybody and it isn’t fair for the paying District customers to have to cover the fees for those who dump illegally. It costs time and money for us to catch people and manage these services for our community.”

McAbier is also stepping up enforcement for people using commercial dumpsters and residential cans for illegal dumping. The district is charging $42 per hour during business hours to pick up trash left by bears when people leave their cans out full of bear-attracting trash.

Discussion and changes were also made to an MCSD ordinance regarding rules and regulations relating to water service.

SB998 has to do with the process to shut off water for nonpayment. People have to show three different ways that they cannot afford to pay. Trailers on a property over one month are not considered visitors and the owners must pay for water service.

If property owners default, the tenants will be notified and will have the opportunity to pay their water bill. A lien will be placed on the property if the bill is not paid. There will be a 60-day notification.

This ordinance will go back for the attorney to review before it is approved by the district.

The MCSD’s contract with Artesian Spring Water bottling company has expired as of December 2019. The district has not had contact with the company for several months and the company has not expressed any interest in extending the contract.

On Dec. 26, the Public Works Department hired James Seaton to fill the Utility Worker I position. Seaton is an ASTM certified master automotive technician. McAbier said Seaton is “a great match” with the department.

Also during the meeting, the McCloud Fire Department reported 34 activities for the month of December, 20 of which were calls for emergency service. Of the 20 medical aid calls, the ambulance transported 13 patients. Squad 1740 responded 20 times including three traffic collisions, two public assists, and 15 medical calls. Squad 1712 responded to two flue fires.