Justin Ronald “Ron” CHESHIRE, born July 27th, 1932, to Helen M. and Justin W. Cheshire, in Pasadena California, United States Air Force, Korean War veteran, retired civil servant Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and former city councilmen and Mayor of Ridgecrest, California, passed January 2nd, 2020, at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Cheshire, son David Cheshire, and daughter Linda Cheshire-Shepherd of Ridgecrest, California; son Scott Cheshire and his wife Yenni of Colorado; grandson Joshua Shepherd and his wife Nana, great-granddaughters, Hikari and Misaki, of Japan. No service will be held.