The death of beloved veterinarian Dr. Dakota Woodard was ruled accidental last week by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said last Wednesday that photographs and other evidence indicate “a very tragic accident involving an accidental discharge of a rifle he was in possession of at the time.”

Woodard’s autopsy also indicates an accidental discharge, Lopey said.

Woodard, 31, was found by a relative on the 4600 block of East Valley Road in the Dorris area around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 17.

He had long been the only working veterinarian for Siskiyou SNIP, the local spay and neuter program that offers the procedures at a significantly reduced price.

SNIP President Alisa Fraser said the organization is working to find veterinarians to help take care of all the spay and neuter appointments that are currently filling its calendar.

Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Weed and A Street Animal Clinic in Ashland, Oregon have both offered their services, Fraser said. In the meantime, SNIP is giving out coupons to people needing to get their pets fixed.

Fraser said she is “devastated” at Woodard’s passing, noting that he was not only a huge part of SNIP, but was also her friend. In the time that he worked with SNIP, Woodard spayed or neutered over 7,000 animals, Fraser said.

An outpouring of memories and condolences have filled a page set up for Woodard at www.forevermissed.com/dakota-james-woodard/about.

“It’s a very tragic incident,” Lopey said. “It really hit a lot of people by surprise.”