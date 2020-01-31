On January 19, 2020, Vernon “Vee” Smith passed away peacefully in Yreka. Born in Yreka on February 17, 1934, he lived in Scott Valley most of his life. He graduated from Etna High School and went on to Oregon State University where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture. After graduation, Vernon was drafted into the Army. He married the love of his life, Synthea Tibbs, on September 25, 1955. The newlyweds were stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, for two years then returned to Scott Valley where they worked and lived for 64 years. They became the parents of four children: Rand C. Smith, Veanne V. Hogun, Leanne J. Brown, and Ross S. Smith.

Vernon was devoted to his family and the historic Smith Ranch. In his early years, Vernon loved to hunt and fish, and enjoyed trying his own flies. As the kids grew, attention was directed to horses, motorcycles, skiing, and golfing; he even claimed a ‘Hole in One’ at the Quail Run Golf Course in La Pine, Oregon. Vernon loved to ski with his family and friends in Sunriver and was quite proud of his “free” lift tickets once he reached the age of 70! Vernon also earned his pilot’s license, and he and Cindy flew their plane on many adventures – Baja being one of their favorite destinations where they had to land on a dirt strip in the middle of the desert.

Whatever Vernon chose to do, he was well respected and known for loyalty and kindness. He was dedicated to his community and served on the Etna High School Board for many years as well as the County School Board, the Etna Cemetery Board, and the Scott Valley Soil Conservation District Board. He was a long-standing member of the Scott Valley Pleasure Park, and a founding member of the Scott Valley Pilots Association. He was also a member of the Siskiyou County Farm Bureau, the Siskiyou County Cattlemen, and was awarded Cattleman of the Year in 2001.

Vernon leaves behind his wife and best friend, Synthea, and his children: Rand (Leslie); Veanne (Don); Leanne (Larry); and Ross (Wendy); in addition he leaves his niece Wilma Nichols and his grandchildren: Bryce (Kylie ) Brown; Vanessa (Kyler) Wilcox; Gabrielle Smith; George Smith; Aubrey Freckman; Erick Freckman; Cleo Smith; Abby Smith; and four great grandchildren.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Ormond & Vanessa Smith, his sister Dolly Nichols, and his grandson Gregory Clayton Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on February 8, 2020, at the Etna Cemetery. There will be an open house reception at the Summerville Inn on the Smith Ranch on Island road, Etna, from 2-5 p.m.

Donations may be made to Madrone Hospice or a charity of one’s choice. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com