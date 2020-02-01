Delays at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake’s gates are to be expected over the next few weeks as the installation ramps up for the annual Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 (CS-SC20).

The exercise is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise Feb. 3-14.

According to the NAWS China Lake public affairs office, people should “allow for plant of time for potential travel delays near or aboard” the installation.

The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, so delays at the gate could occur throughout the day.

The two exercises occur back-to-back, and will stress different areas of the Navy’s force protection programs to enhance the training and readiness of Naval Security Force personnel to respond to real-world threats. Although each exercise has a distinct focus, they are linked and planned together.

“The safety and security of our people, equipment and facilities is a top priority,” said Capt. Raymond Benedict,” director, Force Protection, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “We train the way we fight, and exercising our personnel in response to varying realistic threats enhances our personal and force-wide readiness.”

Exercise CS-SC20 has been planned and conducted annually since 2007, and it is not in response to any specific threat. This regularly scheduled exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to a dynamic security environment.

This exercise is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations.

Citadel Shield is a field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain is a command post exercise (CPX) portion led by USFFC. During a FTX, security forces respond to simulated threats. In a CPX, simulated events are used to exercise command and communications between units.

“The Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise enhances our ability to support the fleet, fighter and family,” said Tim Alexander, director of operations for CNIC. “Our regions and installations continue honing their security skills through realistic scenarios, which maintain a peak level of readiness response for all potential security threats.”

While measures have been taken to minimize effects within local communities and to normal base operations, there will be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

“The Navy is committed to being a good neighbor,” said Alexander. “The relationships we have with local communities are key for protecting Navy members and their families as well as the public.”