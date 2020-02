The Shasta Lily Quilt Guild is already preparing for their biennial Quilt Show, Quilting Around the Mountain, scheduled for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5 and 6). Enthusiasm is high.

This year’s Opportunity Quilt is an appliquéd beauty that comes with some history which will be revealed later. Our Hand Quilters are diligently finishing their work on this quilt, and tickets are now available from any guild member. Some of these quilters appear here.