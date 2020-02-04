The 17 year-old’s name is not being released at this time, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey, but it was later determined that he didn’t have a driver’s license and had taken the late model Dodge Durango without permission.

A teenager was arrested Sunday morning after leading a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s sergeant on a six mile pursuit through Montague and Grenada and refusing to exit the vehicle for nearly an hour after losing control and crashing into a fence.

The 17 year-old’s name is not being released at this time, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey, but it was later determined that he didn’t have a driver’s license and had taken the late model Dodge Durango without permission.

The teen is being charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, a misdemeanor offense, and he is further being charged with felony evading arrest and felony resisting arrest, said Lopey. Additional charges are anticipated, including the driver license violation.

Sergeant Kelly Towers was patrolling County Road A-12 near Grenada just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 when he observed the Durango being driven in an unsafe manner, Lopey said.

“The vehicle was being operated below the posted speed limit, drove onto the right shoulder of the road, was erratically swerving in its lane of travel, and there were no license plates observed on the vehicle,” said Lopey.

When Towers attempted to pull the SUV over, the driver failed to stop, driving for several miles before eventually stopping the vehicle within the city limits of Montague. The driver began driving recklessly again: driving on the wrong side of the street, speeding, driving on a sidewalk and nearly colliding with a parked vehicle, said Lopey.

The teen then lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a fence and became stuck in an open field in the vicinity of 400 block of North 11th Street in Montague, said Lopey.

A juvenile passenger exited the vehicle and was detained but the driver refused to surrender, said Lopey, and a stand off ensued during which the teen “repeatedly failed to follow the orders of the sergeant and deputies on scene, was belligerent and verbalized threats to the first responders,” said Lopey.

The teen claimed to have a firearm and made several provocative and abrupt movements and gestures during the stand off, Lopey added.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team, hostage negotiator, and K9 “Peewee” were called to respond, said Lopey.

After nearly an hour, the K9 was deployed “to deescalate the situation and minimize the chance of an armed encounter,” Lopey said.

The teen sustained minor injuries in the traffic collision and during the K9 contact, Lopey said. After he was examined at a local hospital, he was taken into the custody of the Siskiyou County Department of Probation. He is being charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, a misdemeanor offense, evading arrest and felony resisting arrest.

“The young man is in the hands of probation department professionals and community care providers who can best assist the juvenile with his needs,” said Lopey. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the parents of the juveniles involved, including the offer of cooperation, assistance, and support, which helped investigators resolve several issues surrounding this case.”

The juvenile passenger was released to a parent, said Lopey.

Towers was assisted in the incident by deputies Cody Ruddell, Anthony Vargas, Sam Kubowitz and Peewee.

“Sergeant Towers’ alert observations and subsequent handling of the vehicle pursuit and a potentially dangerous stand off with the driver, along with the assistance of SCSO co-workers, canine and handler, and other first responders were instrumental in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion without anyone sustaining serious injuries,” said Lopey. “Although no firearm was found in the vehicle after the suspect’s arrest, an object was found in the vehicle that could reasonably resemble a handgun at a distance and the suspect’s provocative, defiant, belligerent, and resistant behavior needlessly escalated the stand off, but we are grateful more serious ramifications did not arise from the encounter.”

Lopey also recognized dispatchers for their “key role” in resolving the incident, as well as the Siskiyou County Probation Department responders.

Those with information can call the Sheriff’s dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.