Celebrate the season with music, hors d’ouvres and drinks. Marble Rim artists and artisans will be on hand to discuss their hand crafted works including photography, ceramics, paintings, posters, metal sculpture, turned wood and pine needle pieces, leather work and sumptuous soaps, lip balms and lotions.

Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones will reopen for the season on Saturday, Feb. 1 and will host a Celebration of Valentines for their First Friday Open House on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the season with music, hors d’ouvres and drinks. Marble Rim artists and artisans will be on hand to discuss their hand crafted works including photography, ceramics, paintings, posters, metal sculpture, turned wood and pine needle pieces, leather work and sumptuous soaps, lip balms and lotions.

Marble Rim Gallery is a cooperative gallery and a partner in the arts with Scott Valley Theater Company with the aim to promote awareness, appreciation and a passion in the community for all types of artistic endeavors by providing a gallery and other public events for local artists to exhibit and sell their artistic creations.

The gallery has First Friday events each month to offer a special opportunity to talk with artists in a relaxed social setting. The event is free to the public and refreshments are provided.

The gallery is located at 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones. Phone (530) 468-5442 or visit marblerimgallery.org for more information.