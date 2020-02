The McCloud High School freshman class recently offered their assistance at the free food giveaway at the American Legion Cheula post #92.

Every other month, low-income residents in McCloud can register to get free food which includes fruit, vegetables, dairy and protein in some form.

Hans Fox, Seth Walton, Drew Dutton, Tanner Savage and Emi Walsh spent last Tuesday morning packaging the food and carrying it out to cars for community service credits.