Lauri Sturdivant is interested in how our friends and families gather around a table sharing meals and telling stories. In this column she shares recipes and stories from people in Siskiyou County, and restaurant reviews from her travels. Read full interviews, find recipes and reviews at TheBillPlate.com.

I met Kate Newgent at Mount Shasta Farmers Markets. Kate is Rockside’s retail manager and represents Rockside at the Farmers Markets in Etna and Mount Shasta where she sells Rockside Ranch free-range, pastured eggs, chicken and pork. You can find their eggs and pork at Berryvale Grocery in Mount Shasta. Customers can become a ranch club member and shop the farm store at the ranch.

Kate told me that Rockside Ranch is a nonprofit located outside helping young men restore and redirect their lives through farming, ranching, education and job training. Rockside Ranch provides students with community interactions through internships, mentorships and partnership opportunities for businesses, students and tradespeople. The program is available to men 18 to 24 years old. Because of the generosity of donors, students can apply for assistance if they have financial barriers to participating in the ranch program.

Rockside Ranch is located outside of Etna on 100 acres of pastures and woodland at the foot of the Marble Mountains. The ranch experience is where students can connect with nature and take part in growing and raising their own food, cutting and burning their own heat. By living close to the land and to one another and through daily chores and classes, young men develop the life skills needed to overcome challenges they are facing and engage in a meaningful way with their communities.

Contact Rockside Ranch if you are interested in doing a school group tour of the ranch or purchasing their products. Interested students can get more information and apply on their website www.rocksideranch.org

Orange and Honey Glazed Rockside Ham*

Ingredients

1 (8-10) pound bone in Rockside ham

1/2 cup ghee (unsalted butter or coconut oil works, too)

3 cups freshly squeezed orange juice with pulp

1/2 cup raw honey

1/4 cup whole grain mustard

8 sage leaves

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 orange slice for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.

Slice the skin and fat of the ham in a two inch diamond pattern. Place the ham, fat side up, on a roasting rack in a roasting pan. Season generously with salt and pepper. Bake ham at 300 degrees for one and a half hours.

While the ham is cooking, make the glaze. Combine the ghee, orange juice, honey, mustard, sage, cloves, and cinnamon in a small saucepan. Simmer for 30 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened into a syrup.

Increase the oven temp to 350 degrees and remove roasting pan. Pour the glaze over the ham. Bake for approximately another 30 minutes, basting occasionally, until a meat thermometer inserted to the center of the ham reads 135 degrees.

Transfer ham to cutting board, cover, and let rest for 20 minutes before carving. Garnish with orange slice. Enjoy!

*Adapted from Danielle Walker’s “Blood Orange and Honey Glazed Ham in Celebrations” cookbook.