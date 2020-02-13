On the afternoon of Feb. 3, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home and discovered components of a BHO lab at the residence, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A home recently vacated by a tenant on Dunsmuir’s Walnut Street was found last week to be the site of a butane hash oil lab, where cannabis was being turned into a highly potent, waxy concentrate known best as hash oil or honey oil.

On the afternoon of Feb. 3, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home and discovered components of a BHO lab at the residence, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported. Also recovered were components of another drug lab, possibly for methamphetamine or an unidentified designer-type drug.

Marijuana “shake,” or cannabis plant remnants, commonly used to synthesize the product by using solvents such as butane, which was also present at the scene, was also recovered, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to the volatile nature of the drug lab components and the dangerous chemicals involved, assistance and support was requested from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, which sent members of the Butte Interagency Narcotic Task Force to assist. Their members are trained to safely recover and dismantle illegal drug labs, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

The additional chemicals and lab components were seized as evidence and will be analyzed by the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensic Science, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The original report about a possible drug lab was relayed by a city official and the property owner, Lopey said.

“This incident illustrates the fact an illegal drug lab operation can be conducted in any neighborhood in virtually any type of residential dwelling,” Lopey said. “We are grateful a citizen and city official promptly contacted us to report the suspicious components, chemicals, and other items at the scene ... This incident ended safety because two good citizens saw something suspicious and reported their concerns to law enforcement.”

Those with information should call the Sheriff’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.