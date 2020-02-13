What is the ultimate problem of a free society?

“It is the individual who thinks that one man cannot possibly make a difference in the destiny of that society,” according to author Norman Cousins.

I agree.

In my early twenties, I believed my vote wouldn’t make a difference in the outcome of elections. When it came to voting, I even bragged that keeping silent was an honorable thing to do. I don’t believe that anymore.

I now know my refusal to vote enslaved me to outcomes I abhorred. Now, I vote in every election, and I urge you too as well.

The March 3 primary is full of possibilities for our society’s future. I urge you to help shape the future by voting.

Of course, I hope you’ll vote as I do, but even more than that, I hope you’ll believe that every vote does make a difference, that you vote – your actions – do make a difference.

Because they do.

Eve Thompson

Mount Shasta