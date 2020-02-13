Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, in the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor! In just a couple of days it will be Valentine’s Day, which is always a wonderful opportunity to let those you love know how much you care about them. Be careful, though, with how you express your devotion. Faithful readers of this column already know the sad saga of my dear husband’s anniversary gift to me in our early years of marriage. For those of you unfamiliar with the tragic tale, the gist of it is this: Alan demonstrated his passion and eternal love by presenting me with that most romantic of gifts ... a Dustbuster! To Alan’s credit, he is a quick learner, which is the reason he (and our marriage) survived that incident. Ever since then, he has been much more likely to choose gifts from the jewelry case at Marble Rim Gallery than from Aisle 14 at Home Depot.

If you are in a sudden panic now because you just purchased something practical for your sweetie for Valentine’s Day – a new mop bucket, perhaps, or a can of grout cleaner – do not despair! There is still time to make arrangements to celebrate a romantic evening this weekend with your loved one, right here in Scott Valley. One option is the Sweetheart Dinner-Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Fort Jones. This adults-only event (for those 21 and over) begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. The dinner starts at 7 p.m., and then there will be dancing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased from Trisha Franklin (598-5309), Irene Martin (598-9259), or Brenda Johnson (598-6303).

This weekend is also the opening of this year’s melodrama from the MAD Players, “Cabin Fever – or, Dancing With Wolves.” Make it a date with your darlin’, or bring the whole family for an evening of madcap entertainment. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Ft. Jones Community Center. These two shows will benefit the Scott Valley Rotary Club, and the Rotarians are preparing an array of savory appetizers and delectable desserts for the occasion. Tickets are $15 per person and include the food and two drinks. Dee Jones provided this synopsis of the show: “Set in snow-bound Beaver Valley in the 1860s, the residents of Cheeseville are suffering from cabin fever. They are out of shape, out of sorts, and at their wits’ end. To complicate matters, the town’s beloved rescue wolves are acting up and two villainous characters arrive in town to promote their special brand of “snake oil” and swindle the townsfolk out of their hard-earned cash.” Who will put a stop to the villains’ nefarious schemes? What will become of the folks infected with the dreaded Zumba virus? Will the actors remember all of their lines? Call (530) 598-4490 to get your tickets now so that you can learn the answers to these and other burning questions.

“Cabin Fever” will also be performed the following weekend at the historic Avery Theater in Etna, with shows at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 22, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23. Tickets for those performances are $10 at the door ($5 for students ages 12 and under).

In December we received the sad news that the Three Little Birds restaurant in Fort Jones would be closing. Recently a new sign, “Valley Market and Cafe,” appeared on the building. The opportunity to satisfy my curiosity about that came this past week, when on a whim I stopped by and found the front door open. With all the authority vested in me as a columnist for the Siskiyou Daily News (lack of a press pass notwithstanding), I boldly walked into the silent and seemingly empty building. “Hello,” I called out, “is anyone here?” A warm and welcoming voice greeted me from the upstairs offices, and moments later I had the pleasure of meeting Erika Bjune, one of the new owners of the business. She graciously took the time to sit with me to answer a few questions. Erika, along with her partner Shannon Bailey and Linda Gitschier, have formed an employee-owned LLC, the Marble Valley Collective, through which they hope to contribute to the revitalization of this community by re-opening the restaurant, operating a market for locally-produced goods (arts and crafts, as well as cottage-industry foods), and providing opportunities for other local folks to join the business. I was delighted to hear that the restaurant will be opening soon, possibly as early as this Saturday, Feb. 15. Their hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, with a menu that will include many of the Three Little Birds favorites, as well as some new offerings. So keep a lookout for the “Open for Business” sign – you might just be able to take your loved one there this Valentine’s Day weekend!

Have a great week, neighbor!