The City of Mt. Shasta wants to make Mount Shasta more pedestrian and bicycle friendly and staff wants to hear comments on the matter.

Are you concerned about the condition of the city's sidewalks? Or about your safety while riding a bicycle around town? Or about the safety of your children while walking or biking to school, or to the park? Do you have ideas about how biking and walking experiences in Mount Shasta could be improved? Would you like to see more bike paths? Or safer ways to get to your destination while biking or walking?

If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, the city would like to hear about it.

Over the next several weeks, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to fill out survey forms at city hall and at a number of other locations around town, providing information regarding walking and biking needs, and ideas of how to improve biking and walking experiences within the city.

The survey results – with citizens’ comments and suggestions, will be provided to the city council.

The city hopes to seek granting funding to make the desired changes and improvements which the residents identify in the community-wide survey. The city also intends to publish the summary survey results in the Mount Shasta Herald so the community can see the survey results.

It is the intent of the city, the members of the Active Transportation Committee, and volunteers to provide many opportunities for residents and visitors to fill out the survey forms.

They’ll be available Feb. 12 at Boys and Girls Club, on Feb. 17 at the Siskiyou Ice Rink, on occasion at Berryvale and Ray’s Food Place, at the Mount Shasta Library, at schools, and elsewhere around town.