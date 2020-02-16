Meet at upper Greenhorn Park in Yreka and caravan to the horse corral for the 2.6-mile moderate hike. Silveira will be talking about the park’s gold mining history, hydrology, and natural history during the hike.

Join Jennifer Silveira for an exploratory hike to discover one of Greenhorn Park’s hidden jewels during the Waterfall Hike on Feb. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Nature Walk series.

Meet at upper Greenhorn Park in Yreka and caravan to the horse corral for the 2.6-mile moderate hike. Silveira will be talking about the park’s gold mining history, hydrology, and natural history during the hike. The hike will take place rain or shine. The waterfall hike is not ADA accessible and involves walking on uneven terrain.

Mark your calendar for March 18, when Tom Landis will host a free workshop about the fascinating life of the monarch butterfly and what you can do to help this imperiled species. The workship will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Yreka Fish and Wildlife Office.

For more information about either event, call (530) 842-5763 or visit www.fws.gov/yreka