The Gazelle 4-H Club will host their annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Gazelle Grange Hall in Gazelle.

Funds earned from this event go toward community service projects and various 4-H expenses. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. The Silent Auction is ongoing during the course of the dinner, which is $7.50 per individual or $25 per family.

Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. For more information or tickets call: (530) 340-0174, (760) 927-5215, or in Yreka: (530) 905-2956. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.