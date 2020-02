Vandalism, burglary, traffic accident, warrant arrests, and public intoxication

7:51 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:31 Animal Control

Occurred on A St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:40 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

9:17 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on A St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

9:35 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:58 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Hope St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:01 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/A St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:27 Found Property Report

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

11:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lee St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:01 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Washington Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:08 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Second St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:12 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

2:17 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sinclair Station on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:27 False Alarms

Occurred on Washington Av. . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:57 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:13 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:19 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Laundry Mat, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:04 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:25 Public Intoxication

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:43 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft.. Disposition: Completed.

10:31 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Hillard St/Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:50 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Ranier Av.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:59 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Corner Bookstore, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Original Hacienda Grill, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:22 Misc. - Extra Patrol Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:30 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft.. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

4:08 Pedestrian Check Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.