What is food insecurity? One definition from healthypeople.gov is "the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money or other resources." In other words, food insecurity means not necessarily getting enough to eat on a regular basis. It is, unfortunately, an issue for college students throughout the US.

Current research indicates that community college students across the country are experiencing food insecurity at moderate to high levels, according to Katie Bachman, Director of Outreach Services at Cerro Coso Community College. She estimated 40 to 42 percent of students locally may experience food insecurity, based on data from a couple of sources.

Bachman spoke to the Rotary Club of China Lake Feb. 12 about this serious issue and how Cerro Coso's Hunger Free Campus campaign hopes to help fix it.

"It's important that we understand that we have so many students out there that are in need," she said. "I don't think the community really realizes that."

According to Bachman, the Cerro Coso Community College Hunger Free Campus program is intended to help local students get enough to eat.

"Students who come to school on an empty stomach don't perform well," she said. "Nobody does."

To help with the problem, CCCC provides snacks for students to grab in the student activities office, including granola bars, gummies, water, coffee and other food items.

In addition, the program also holds food bag distributions once a month, giving away bags with a full day's worth of meals. Students are not asked for ID when they come to pick up bags. "We don't turn people away," Bachman said. "We don't require anything."

At the time of bag distribution, toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, lotions toothbrushes and more are also available for students to grab.

The longer-term goal is for a permanent food pantry where students can come in, be greeted by other students, and pick 10 items off the shelf. One plan is to dub this area "The Coyote Den" and turn it into a completely student-run area, with a manager. The rationale for this is the idea that students will be more comfortable receiving food from other students.

Plans for a permanent stable facility were interrupted by the earthquakes last July, but the long-term goal is for the pantry to have its own stable space in the Learning Resource Center. Bachman said because of the earthquakes the program currently has no facility and may not until May.

In the meantime, the bag distribution continues. It is held on the third Thursday of every month in the student center of the main campus in Ridgecrest. Most of the leg work is done by Bachman and her assistant, who go out monthly and collect and buy food to create the bags. She said they usually give out between 30 and 50 bags in the day, most or all during the first hour scheduled.

Bachman emphasized the importance of community support to keep the program going. She said CCCC continues to look for ways to partner with other organizations in the community to support the program, including possibly placing non-perishable food donation bins in local businesses.

The Hunger Free campaign got its start in 2017 in the racquetball room in the school's gym. CCCC first got $6,000 in state funding in 2017-2018 which was used to develop the infrastructure of the on-campus program. The state started with one-time-only funding but later decided to continue funding, Bachman said. Funding is split between all the colleges in the state. In addition, the program relies on community donations.

CCCC recently received an allocation of $10,000, she said. Bachman said the allocation is based on enrollment numbers across all the CCCC campuses. The money is intended for infrastructure only, not food. So donations to provide food are crucial.

Another requirement to receive state funding is educating students about CalFresh, which is California's food stamp program, according to Bachman's presentation.

She said a recent food drive in front of Stater Brothers was very successful. Bachman said another drive will likely be planned in the fall.

The Hunger Free campaign is currently supported by employee and community donations. The program gets $240 a month from payroll deductions. The program also receives donations of non-perishable donations from employees and donations from community members including Bachman Family Dentistry, Sierra Sands, and the Lions Club. Bachman said the Salvation Army will also be helping with food donations.

Anyone who wants to help can make monetary donations at www.cerrocoso.edu payroll deduction. One-time donations of cash or checks only can be made at the CCCC business office. CCCC also accepts donations of non-perishable items.