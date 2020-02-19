ADELANTO

American Legion to serve meals

American Legion Post 229 will offer a grilled ham and cheese with tomato soup for the bingo crowd at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a $5 donation. The Sons of the Legion will serve dinner at 3 p.m. Friday. The Legion will serve pancakes with eggs, bacon or sausage from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday for a $5 donation. The Auxiliary will serve a hot dog and chili fries for the bingo crowd at 3p.m. Saturday for $4 donation. The Post is located at 11382 Lawson Avenue, Adelanto. Open to the public. For information, call 760-246-6054.

APPLE VALLEY

Intersection construction begins Saturday

As part of the new Chase Bank branch construction, traffic signal modifications will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bear Valley and Apple Valley roads. The work will require the signal to be shut off. Stop signs will be in place for all four directions. Motorists will treat the intersection as a four-way stop. The signals will return to normal operation by 5 p.m. Signage will be in place one week in advance to remind drivers of the construction and modification. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. For more information, call 760-240-7000 ext. 7013 or visit www.AppleValley.org.

Senior Citizens Club plans dance

Come and enjoy live music at the Apple Valley Senior Citizens Club dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. All dances are open to anyone in the public who is at least 18 years old. Admission is $5, which includes a door prize raffle and line dancing instruction. The club is located at 13188 Central Road, Apple Valley. For information, call 760-247-3155.

BARSTOW

VFW meets Thursday

Bill Collins Post 2143 is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at 25190 W. Main Street, Barstow. Current members and any veterans who would like to join with overseas combat duty are encouraged to attend. General meetings include updates, dinners and upcoming events. Come and learn more about the Veterans of Foreign Wars. For information, call, 76-253-2610.

American Legion offering corned beef dinner

A traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage will be offered from the American Legion from 5 p.m. until the meals are gone on March 17 at 2181 Armory Road, Barstow. The donation is $11 per plate. The meal includes a roll, salad, potatoes, carrots and dessert. Advanced dinner orders are appreciated to assure enough for all comers. Open to the public. Dine in or take out. All proceeds go toward local scholarships, help for veterans and families of veterans. For advanced orders and information, call 760-253-7744 or the legion at 760-252-8369.